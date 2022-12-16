Decatur warming shelter opens its doors ahead of below-freezing temperatures this weekend

Colder temperatures are on the way for most of North Alabama.
In response, a Decatur warming shelter is opening its doors Saturday and Sunday, even though they typically don't open their doors on weekends.
Brad Johnson, the building operations manager for Hands Across Decatur, said opening the shelter when the weather gets this cold is important.
"You know, you can go home and get warm," said Johnson. "Unfortunately, a lot of our homeless friends do not have that opportunity."
Hand Across Decatur, on Fifth Avenue SE in Decatur, provides those in need with a place to stay warm, meals to eat and the opportunity to take a shower.
For Johnson, it's a job he loves.
"To me, I look at it as an opportunity to give back," said Johnson. "I've been there, and I never in a million years thought I would enjoy what I do, and I solely do."
The shelter is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit that relies primarily on donations. Johnson said volunteers work together to keep the shelter in operation.
"We are truly blessed to have the community that we have," said Johnson. "The people that actually care enough about people to donate their time and money."
Johnson said many of the volunteers are actually homeless themselves. He has gotten to know many of them, and he wants to break a stigma surrounding homeless people.
"There is that misconception that they are lazy and that they don't want to do anything," said Johnson. "That is not true. If not for them, we would not be in this facility."
The shelter will open at 8 a.m. Saturday and Sunday. They will also be hosting meals on Christmas weekend.