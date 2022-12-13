Decatur victim 'still had a lot of living to do,' family says, as search for murder suspect drags on

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Alabama...

Flint River at Brownsboro affecting Madison County.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles.

&&

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING TO FRIDAY
MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Flint River at Brownsboro.

* WHEN...From Thursday morning to Friday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 17.0 feet, Water floods a large field on the upstream
left bank and is flooding large portions of the downstream left
bank.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 11:30 AM CST Wednesday the stage was 8.4 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
late tomorrow morning to a crest of 18.0 feet tomorrow
evening. It will then fall below flood stage early Friday
morning.
- Flood stage is 17.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
17.9 feet on 01/15/2020.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Alabama...

Paint Rock River near Woodville affecting Jackson, Marshall and
Madison Counties.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles.

&&

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT TO LATE
SATURDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Paint Rock River NEAR Woodville.

* WHEN...From late tonight to late Saturday morning.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 11:00 AM CST Wednesday the stage was 5.1 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
late tonight to a crest of 17.0 feet Friday morning. It will
then fall below flood stage early Saturday morning.
- Flood stage is 15.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
17.0 feet on 01/05/1972.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CST TONIGHT...

* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible, this evening. An additional 1 to 2 inches of rainfall is
expected.

* WHERE...Portions of Alabama and southern middle Tennessee,
including the following areas, in Alabama, Colbert, Cullman,
DeKalb, Franklin AL, Jackson, Lauderdale, Lawrence, Limestone,
Madison, Marshall and Morgan. In southern middle Tennessee,
Franklin TN, Lincoln and Moore.

* WHEN...Until Midnight CST tonight.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Flooding may occur
in poor drainage and urban areas.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.

&&

Decatur victim 'still had a lot of living to do,' family says, as search for murder suspect drags on

  • Updated
  • 0
Demarcus Antoine Travis

Demarcus Antoine Travis

The search continues for a capital murder suspect out of Decatur who police consider armed and dangerous.

The Decatur Police Department have asked the public's help in locating 40-year-old Demarcus Antoine Travis of Huntsville. Police told WAAY 31 on Tuesday they don't have any new information related to the search, other than Travis might have ties to Nashville.

Decatur Police said Travis is believed to be responsible for the shooting deaths of 42-year-old Quinton Owens and 29-year-old Codey Schepp.

Quinton Owens (left) and 29-year-old Codey Schepp (right)

42-year-old Quinton Owens (left) and 29-year-old Codey Schepp (right) were both killed.

"I am a lot better now that I have found out that they have a suspect,"  said Schepp's brother, Travis Lee Leonard.

The shooting happened Nov. 27 at Wheeler Estate Apartments in Decatur, where Schepp and his girlfriend lived.

Not much is known about the crime, and very little information has been released by police as they continue to investigate.

"He was a good brother," Leonard said. "He still had a lot of living to do, though."

Leonard said thousands of dollars was stolen.

"Why? Why did you do that?" Leonard said. "Did you not know how to work, man? You don't want to get a job and work to get your money. You want to kill somebody to get it."

Leonard said he's never seen or met Travis, but now he hopes Travis will turn himself in.

"That man you killed was a dad and brother," Leonard said. "He didn't even live his life yet."

Travis is described as a Black male who is about 5 feet, 7 inches tall and weighs about 200 pounds. He has brown eyes and black hair. 

Anyone with information about Travis' current whereabouts is asked to contact the Decatur Police Department at 256-341-4644 or through the anonymous tip line at 256-341-4636.

Have a news tip, question or correction? Email us at newsroom@waaytv.com

