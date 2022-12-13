Decatur victim 'still had a lot of living to do,' family says, as search for murder suspect drags on

The search continues for a capital murder suspect out of Decatur who police consider armed and dangerous.
The Decatur Police Department have asked the public's help in locating 40-year-old Demarcus Antoine Travis of Huntsville. Police told WAAY 31 on Tuesday they don't have any new information related to the search, other than Travis might have ties to Nashville.
Decatur Police said Travis is believed to be responsible for the shooting deaths of 42-year-old Quinton Owens and 29-year-old Codey Schepp.
"I am a lot better now that I have found out that they have a suspect," said Schepp's brother, Travis Lee Leonard.
The shooting happened Nov. 27 at Wheeler Estate Apartments in Decatur, where Schepp and his girlfriend lived.
Not much is known about the crime, and very little information has been released by police as they continue to investigate.
"He was a good brother," Leonard said. "He still had a lot of living to do, though."
Leonard said thousands of dollars was stolen.
"Why? Why did you do that?" Leonard said. "Did you not know how to work, man? You don't want to get a job and work to get your money. You want to kill somebody to get it."
Leonard said he's never seen or met Travis, but now he hopes Travis will turn himself in.
"That man you killed was a dad and brother," Leonard said. "He didn't even live his life yet."
Travis is described as a Black male who is about 5 feet, 7 inches tall and weighs about 200 pounds. He has brown eyes and black hair.
Anyone with information about Travis' current whereabouts is asked to contact the Decatur Police Department at 256-341-4644 or through the anonymous tip line at 256-341-4636.