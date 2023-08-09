Decatur utility company prepares for more severe weather in North Alabama

Severe weather has caused downed trees, power outages and some home damage over the past week, which means a heavier workload for utility crews.
Roughly 8,000 Joe Wheeler customers were without power for some time, but crews worked to get them all back online. Director of Operations for Joe Wheeler, Patrick Turner, is a former lineman who knows the type of work these crews have to do. Sometimes 24 to 36-hour shifts to get every customer's power back on.
Turner said trees and high winds are some of the biggest culprits for outages, so if someone has trees they are worried about, it is best to get them taken care of.
"Sometimes a lot of people don't want their trees cut, but it's something that determines whether or not the power stays on," Turner said.
When they are expecting severe weather, they send crews home with trucks so they are ready to go when needed. And they keep track of them in their dispatch center. Each number on their screen is a crew ready to assist their 44,000 customers across Morgan and Lawrence counties.
One thing Turner said is important for homeowners to do is to let them know if they have a home generator for power outages.
"We ask that you please have a licensed electrician to wire your generator into your house and to please let us know," Turner said. Again you can call us at (256) 552-2300, and we'll put you on the list for us to know that there is a generator in the area because a generator can back feed and possibly injure or kill our workers."
Turner said reporting outages is crucial, and the key to getting the work done fast is to have a good number of how many jobs they need to tackle. If anyone has a downed tree on a line, is experiencing an outage, or sees downed power poles, it is important to let your utility company know as soon as possible.