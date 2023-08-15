Decatur Utilities reminds people to stay clear of downed power lines, trees throughout the city

Decatur Utilities says there are multiple trees down throughout Decatur. In some areas, these tree and limbs brought down power lines.
The company sent out a reminder Tuesday that downed power lines can appear to be "dead" but still be energized. So, do not come in contact with or try to move these power lines and do not allow children to play on trees that may have fallen and taken them down. Downed lines may be across roads or still entangled with the tree or limbs that fell.
Decatur Utilities says crews are still out making repairs and working to restore service to the remaining 98 customers without power.