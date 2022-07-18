 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Decatur Utilities: Power restored to customers; balloons may be to blame

  • Updated
  • 0
Power outage web

UPDATE: 

From Decatur Utilities: Power has been restored to all customers. No definite cause was found. However, there were reports of Mylar balloons in the power lines earlier today near Carrie Matthews Recreation Center. These may have triggered the breaker operation that knocked out power. DU reminds its customers to never fly balloons, kites or anything else near power lines. They can cause power outages.

From earlier:

Decatur Utilities is responding to several outages affecting about 3,000 customers across southeast Decatur east of 6th Avenue, southwest Decatur north of 8th Street SW, and northwest Decatur near West Moulton Street and 12th Avenue NW.

Crews are investigating the cause.

See the outage map HERE

Have a news tip, question or correction? Email us at newsroom@waaytv.com

Recommended for you