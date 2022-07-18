Decatur Utilities: Power restored to customers; balloons may be to blame

UPDATE:
From Decatur Utilities: Power has been restored to all customers. No definite cause was found. However, there were reports of Mylar balloons in the power lines earlier today near Carrie Matthews Recreation Center. These may have triggered the breaker operation that knocked out power. DU reminds its customers to never fly balloons, kites or anything else near power lines. They can cause power outages.
From earlier:
Decatur Utilities is responding to several outages affecting about 3,000 customers across southeast Decatur east of 6th Avenue, southwest Decatur north of 8th Street SW, and northwest Decatur near West Moulton Street and 12th Avenue NW.
Crews are investigating the cause.
