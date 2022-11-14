Decatur Utilities announces planned lane closures for Sixth Avenue, Church Street intersection

Night-time travelers on U.S. 31/Sixth Avenue NE in Decatur should use extra caution this week near the Tennessee River bridge.
Decatur Utilities announced there will be crews working on sanitary sewer mains near the intersection of Sixth Avenue NE and Church Street, prompting lane closures south of the bridge.
The closures are planned for 7 p.m. Tuesday through 5:30 a.m. Wednesday and again 7 p.m. Wednesday through 5:30 a.m. Thursday. During this time, southbound traffic will merge into the inside lane to pass the work zone, while the outside lane will be closed.
Decatur Utilities asks motorists to be aware of crews and equipment in the work zone and to approach the area with extreme caution and reduced speed. Traffic control devices will be present as a reminder.