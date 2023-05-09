Decatur teacher saves student when a car drives onto the sidewalk during afterschool pickup

A teacher's fast thinking saved a little boy from possible injuries at Benjamin Davis Elementary School.
Second grade teacher Kaitlyn Jones rushed into action when a car ran onto a sidewalk during afterschool pickup. The car driver had a medical emergency while waiting to pick up their great-granddaughter from school. The moment the driver drives onto the sidewalk and into the metal awnings in front of the school is when Jones heads in the other direction.
The student beside her began to veer off toward the road, and she quickly grabs him and pulls him to safety. When asked about the actions of her teacher, Principal Missy Olinger became overcome with emotions.
"She did a phenomenal job getting her student out of the way and jerking them up getting them to safety, but like I said, I'm just so thankful everything - nobody got hurt," Olinger said.
There are still tire marks on the sidewalk from the car, but no students were in this section of the pickup lane when the vehicle hit the awnings.
However, Olinger says she feared for the worst when she rushed out to check what happened. Jones said hearing that car run through those metal posts scared her, but she knew she had to get the kids to safety before anything else.
"You know you can ask questions later, but the most important thing is just getting the child to safety," Jones said. "We all love the kids, so really that was the primary focus."
The car's driver is expected to be alright, and the estimated cost to fix the awning is around fifty thousand dollars. The remaining sections on the awning have been reinforced to ensure they are stable.