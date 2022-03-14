Decatur suspect killed Saturday by police had history of theft and drug arrests, records show

The suspect identified in Saturday's deadly police shooting in Decatur had a history of arrests and guilty pleas, according to court records.
In fact, Nicholas Edward Oden failed to show up for a court hearing just two days before his deadly encounter with police. Oden was a no-show on March 10 for a probation revocation hearing.
The probation hearing that he failed to show up to was for theft of property, which was in connection to a previous guilty plea for stealing a Chevrolet. Oden had also pleaded guilty to receiving stolen property.
Oden was no stranger to police. He previously pleaded guilty to unlawful manufacturing of a controlled substance after a 2016 arrest. In 2014, he pleaded guilty to possession of marijuana, and to disorderly conduct in 2007.
Oden is suspected of participating in a home invasion on U.S. 31 South on Friday. The homeowner was shot, and his Jeep was stolen.
On Saturday morning, police were called to the Morgan Center on Beltline Road, where a man was verbally harassing people. He was in the vehicle that matched the description of the one stolen during the home invasion and robbery, according to police.
When officers tried to stop him, he fled.
They were able to stop him on Old Highway 24, near West Morgan Elementary School. That's when Oden fired at officers, who returned fire, hitting Oden multiple times.
He died later that evening.
No officers were injured in the shooting.
The Alabama State Bureau of Investigation is now leading the investigation.