Decatur sex offender caught serving as referee at school

A registered sex offender was arrested Monday after Decatur police said he was spotted at a school last weekend.
Alan Devon Ross, 54, of Decatur was charged with adult sex offender (employment restrictions).
According to the Decatur Police Department, Ross was seen inside a school Saturday, wearing a referee uniform and officiating for a youth recreational league.
Ross is part of the Sex Offender Registration Notification Act because he was convicted of sexual assault of an adult woman in South Carolina in August 2019.
In Alabama, registered sex offenders are not allowed to volunteer or be employed at a place that primarily provides services to children. Offenders also can't work or volunteer within 2,000 feet of a school.
Ross was booked in the Morgan County Correctional Facility. Bond was set at $2,500.