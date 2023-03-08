Decatur school put on lockdown to keep parent in alleged off-campus dispute from taking student

A Decatur elementary school was temporarily put on lockdown Wednesday morning after a parent attempted to take their child from campus as part of an ongoing domestic violence incident.
Deputy Superintendent Dwight Satterfield of Decatur City Schools explained Wednesday afternoon that two parents were involved in a domestic dispute off campus that may have involved a weapon.
One of the parents then arrived at Walter Jackson Elementary School and tried to take their child from campus. It's unclear why the parent left the school, but it was shortly after they left that the school received a call from a family member who notified them about the incident off campus, Satterfield said.
That family member also notified school officials that the domestic violence incident may have involved a weapon and that the parent might return to campus for a second attempt at taking the child, he said.
This information prompted the school lockdown. Decatur City Schools said law enforcement, Walter Jackson's school resource officer and the school district's crisis response team all responded to the campus.
After the lockdown was lifted, other parents were notified of the incident and encouraged to check out their students. Satterfield said parents were also informed that students were understandably shook up by having to go through a full lockdown at their school.
He said school officials and law enforcement are working together to continue protecting the campus, students and staff. Walter Jackson Elementary remained on heightened alert for the rest of Wednesday, and there will be extra patrols in place over the coming days.
Satterfield said the heightened alert status essentially means keeping a vigilant lookout and triggering another lockdown if needed.
Counselors will also be onsite to help students and staff.
However, even with the precautions taken, school officials stressed there was no threat to Walter Jackson Elementary School.