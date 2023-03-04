Decatur residents frustrated with city's lack of help to remove storm-damaged trees

Friday's severe weather damaged many parts of North Alabama, including in Morgan County.
On Johnston Street in Decatur, a nearly 100-year-old tree fell to the ground, landing across three driveways.
"It's a miracle, basically, that the tree landed the way it did," said Debbie Kenyon, who lives near where the tree once stood. "If it had hit my house, any of my neighbors' houses, it could have injured or killed multiple people."
She remembers freezing in place as the tree started to topple.
"It seemed like it took forever to fall," she said.
Kenyon said she had been trying to have the fallen tree removed by the city but was told that wouldn't happen because it was on private property.
"I was told that from the sidewalk to the street, anything planted like trees was the city's responsibility to maintain," said Kenyon.
According to a Decatur city ordinance, the city has control of all trees, shrubs and other plantings in any street, park, public right-of-way or public place owned by the city.
But when this particular toppled, it fell onto multiple residential properties. Kenyon said when she asked the city to help with the debris, the city told her it was her responsibility, not theirs.
Kenyon's neighbor, Cathy Cross, said she also disagreed with the city's lack of action.
"It's just no common ground," said Cross. "We're all for the beauty and proper replacement of the trees, and it's just getting common ground with everyone."
Neighbors told WAAY 31 later Saturday afternoon that Decatur Parks and Recreation agreed to come out and remove the rest of the debris Monday morning.
WAAY 31 reached out to Decatur Mayor Tab Bowling and the city's parks and rec department but did not hear back Saturday.
Kenyon and other neighbors said they will be attending an upcoming city council meeting to air their grievances.