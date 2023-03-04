 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Alabama...

Paint Rock River near Woodville affecting Jackson, Madison and
Marshall Counties.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the
dangers of flooding.

&&

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and forecast.

* WHERE...Paint Rock River near Woodville.

* WHEN...Until late this evening.

* IMPACTS...At 15.0 feet, Flood waters affect mostly bottomland
along the river...including low lying farm and pasturelands.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 7:00 AM CST Sunday the stage was 16.0 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 7:00 AM CST Sunday was 17.4 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
late this afternoon and continue falling to 4.7 feet Friday
morning.
- Flood stage is 15.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
16.0 feet on 04/27/1967.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Decatur residents frustrated with city's lack of help to remove storm-damaged trees

  • Updated
  • 0

Friday's severe weather damaged many parts of North Alabama, including in Morgan County. 

On Johnston Street in Decatur, a nearly 100-year-old tree fell to the ground, landing across three driveways. 

"It's a miracle, basically, that the tree landed the way it did," said Debbie Kenyon, who lives near where the tree once stood. "If it had hit my house, any of my neighbors' houses, it could have injured or killed multiple people."

She remembers freezing in place as the tree started to topple.

"It seemed like it took forever to fall," she said.

Storm damage in Decatur

A giant tree lays on Johnston Street in Decatur on Saturday. Heavy winds knocked down the tree, with the tree landing across three driveways.

Kenyon said she had been trying to have the fallen tree removed by the city but was told that wouldn't happen because it was on private property. 

"I was told that from the sidewalk to the street, anything planted like trees was the city's responsibility to maintain," said Kenyon. 

According to a Decatur city ordinance, the city has control of all trees, shrubs and other plantings in any street, park, public right-of-way or public place owned by the city. 

But when this particular toppled, it fell onto multiple residential properties. Kenyon said when she asked the city to help with the debris, the city told her it was her responsibility, not theirs.

Kenyon's neighbor, Cathy Cross, said she also disagreed with the city's lack of action. 

"It's just no common ground," said Cross. "We're all for the beauty and proper replacement of the trees, and it's just getting common ground with everyone."

Neighbors told WAAY 31 later Saturday afternoon that Decatur Parks and Recreation agreed to come out and remove the rest of the debris Monday morning. 

WAAY 31 reached out to Decatur Mayor Tab Bowling and the city's parks and rec department but did not hear back Saturday. 

Kenyon and other neighbors said they will be attending an upcoming city council meeting to air their grievances. 

Have a news tip, question or correction? Email us at newsroom@waaytv.com.

Recommended for you