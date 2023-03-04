 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Alabama...

Paint Rock River near Woodville affecting Jackson, Madison and
Marshall Counties.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

This warning will be in effect until the river falls below its flood
stage.

&&

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL TOMORROW EVENING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and forecast.

* WHERE...Paint Rock River near Woodville.

* WHEN...Until tomorrow evening.

* IMPACTS...At 19.0 feet, Water is covering Alabama State Route 65
about two miles north of U.S. Highway 72. Several County Roads in
Paint Rock Valley are flooded...including Jackson County Road 20.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 7:00 AM CST Saturday the stage was 17.5 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 7:00 AM CST Saturday was 18.0 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
early tomorrow afternoon and continue falling to 5.3 feet
Thursday morning.
- Flood stage is 15.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
17.4 feet on 02/12/1965.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Decatur residents complain about city's lack of help with removing storm-damaged trees

  • Updated
  • 0

Friday's severe weather damaged many parts of North Alabama, including in Morgan County. 

On Johnston Street in Decatur, a nearly 100-year-old tree fell to the ground, landing across three driveways. 

"I froze the tree and then the tree fell," said Debbie Kenyon, whose home is right next to the fallen tree. "It seemed like it took forever for the tree to fall."

Storm damage in Decatur

A giant tree lays on Johnston Street in Decatur on Saturday. Heavy winds knocked down the tree, with the tree landing across three driveways.

Kenyon said she had been trying to have the tree removed by the city, but was told she couldn't, because it was on private property. 

"I was told that from the sidewalk to the street, anything planted like trees was the city's responsibility to maintain," said Kenyon. 

According to a Decatur city ordinance, the city has control of all trees, shrubs and other plantings in any street, park, public right-of-way or public placed owned by the city. 

Kenyon said when she asked the city to help with the debris, she said the city told her it was now her responsibility, because the tree was now on her property. 

Another neighbor of Kenyon's, Cathy Cross, said she agrees with her neighbor about the city's lack of action at the time. 

"It's just no common ground," said Cross. "We're all for beauty and proper replacement of the trees and it's just getting common ground with everyone."

Neighbors told WAAY 31 later Saturday afternoon that Decatur Parks and Recreation agreed to come out and remove the rest of the debris Monday morning. 

WAAY 31 did reach out to Decatur's Mayor, Tab Bowling, and the city's parks and rec department, but did not hear back. 

Kenyon and other neighbors said they will be attending an upcoming city council meeting to air their grievances. 

Have a news tip, question or correction? Email us at newsroom@waaytv.com.

Recommended for you