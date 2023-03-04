Decatur residents complain about city's lack of help with removing storm-damaged trees

Friday's severe weather damaged many parts of North Alabama, including in Morgan County.
On Johnston Street in Decatur, a nearly 100-year-old tree fell to the ground, landing across three driveways.
"I froze the tree and then the tree fell," said Debbie Kenyon, whose home is right next to the fallen tree. "It seemed like it took forever for the tree to fall."
Kenyon said she had been trying to have the tree removed by the city, but was told she couldn't, because it was on private property.
"I was told that from the sidewalk to the street, anything planted like trees was the city's responsibility to maintain," said Kenyon.
According to a Decatur city ordinance, the city has control of all trees, shrubs and other plantings in any street, park, public right-of-way or public placed owned by the city.
Kenyon said when she asked the city to help with the debris, she said the city told her it was now her responsibility, because the tree was now on her property.
Another neighbor of Kenyon's, Cathy Cross, said she agrees with her neighbor about the city's lack of action at the time.
"It's just no common ground," said Cross. "We're all for beauty and proper replacement of the trees and it's just getting common ground with everyone."
Neighbors told WAAY 31 later Saturday afternoon that Decatur Parks and Recreation agreed to come out and remove the rest of the debris Monday morning.
WAAY 31 did reach out to Decatur's Mayor, Tab Bowling, and the city's parks and rec department, but did not hear back.
Kenyon and other neighbors said they will be attending an upcoming city council meeting to air their grievances.