Decatur residents complain about city's lack of help with removing storm-damaged trees

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Alabama... Paint Rock River near Woodville affecting Jackson, Madison and Marshall Counties. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... This warning will be in effect until the river falls below its flood stage. && Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. ...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL TOMORROW EVENING... * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and forecast. * WHERE...Paint Rock River near Woodville. * WHEN...Until tomorrow evening. * IMPACTS...At 19.0 feet, Water is covering Alabama State Route 65 about two miles north of U.S. Highway 72. Several County Roads in Paint Rock Valley are flooded...including Jackson County Road 20. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 7:00 AM CST Saturday the stage was 17.5 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 7:00 AM CST Saturday was 18.0 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage early tomorrow afternoon and continue falling to 5.3 feet Thursday morning. - Flood stage is 15.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 17.4 feet on 02/12/1965. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood &&