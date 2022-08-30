Decatur property management company speaks out after ex-manager's arrest over stolen rent

WAAY 31 is following up on the arrest of a former apartment manager who allegedly stole rent payments from tenants.
Decatur Police arrested 48-year-old Tina Bryant on Monday for theft of property.
It's unclear how long Bryant was a manager at Brookridge Apartments and Townhomes in Decatur, but the new property management company said in a statement to WAAY 31 that she was previously employed at the community.
PREVIOUS: Decatur apartment manager arrested on theft charge involving stolen rent money
For more than a year, Decatur Police say, Bryant was allegedly depositing tenants' rent payments into her personal bank account, totaling up to more than $45,000.
Court documents show there are additional funds alleged to be missing, totaling more than $150,000.
"We would just put our rent in the little box or whatever, but nobody ever saw her, so we just assumed that our rent was getting to the right place, but clearly not," former resident Jessica Matheny said.
It wasn't until a new management company took over and started notifying residents about unpaid rent that tenants became aware of what was really happening to their rent payments.
WAAY 31 has learned the new company is Hawthorne Residential Partners out of Greensboro, North Carolina. They released a statement to WAAY 31.
"Hawthorne Residential Partners, the current property management firm for Brookridge Apartments, is aware of the arrest of Tina Bryant on charges related to her previous employment at the community," the statement reads. "Tina Bryant was employed with another management company that was previously managing Brookridge. Tina Bryant is not and at no time has ever been an employee of or affiliated with Hawthorne, so we are not involved with the investigation and will not have any further comment on the case."
Court documents show The Mitchell Company LLC out of Mobile as the previous owner of Brookridge Apartments and Townhomes. They also reported the theft to police.
"We never knew who actually owned the apartments," Matheny said. "She kept all of that stuff hush-hush. There was never any official paperwork. Even on the lease, it didn't say who owned it."
These allegations are frustrating for some tenants, who aren't sure what this means for their residency at the complex. Attorney and WAAY 31 legal expert Michael Timberlake weighed in on what tenants can do in the event of a potential eviction notice.
"If they can provide some kind of evidence, even if it's just a verbal statement that they paid their rent to an authorized agent of the property owner or property management company, then that would be something they could use as a defense to the eviction action, potentially," Timberlake said.
It's unclear what actions Hawthorne Residential Partners plans to take, if any, following these allegations against Bryant.
Meanwhile, Bryant is out of jail on a $5,000 bond.
"We really feel for these people in this situation, and I guess the lesson is to make sure that you get a receipt or some kind of paper trail confirmation that you've paid your rent every month," Timberlake said.
WAAY 31 reached out to The Mitchell Company LLC twice on Tuesday for comment, but we have not heard back.