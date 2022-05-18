Decatur Post Office to host job fair

The U.S. Postal Service is hiring, and you can learn more about open positions during a job fair at the Decatur Post Office on Monday, May 23.
The job fair will take place from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Postal officials will be onside to answer employment questions and help with the application process for rural carrier associates and assistant rural carriers.
RCAs deliver and collect mail on routes, work when regular carriers are off or on vacation, and sell stamps, supplies and money orders. The position can be a first step to becoming a full-time, regular carrier with benefits.
ARCs deliver packages on Sundays and holidays, and may sort, deliver or collect mail on Saturdays as needed.
Both jobs pay $19.06 per hour and include part-time, on-call hours. Applicants must have a valid driver's license and safe driving record. Use of one's vehicle may be required for RCAs but will be required for ARCs.
The Decatur Post Office is located at 400 Well St. NE, Decatur, AL 35601.