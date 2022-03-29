 Skip to main content
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM CDT WEDNESDAY TO 1 AM CDT
THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Sustained south-southeasterly winds of 25-30 MPH, with
frequent gusts around 40 MPH expected in valley locations. Both
sustained winds and gusts will be stronger in elevated terrain.

* WHERE...All counties in northern Alabama, as well as Lincoln,
Moore and Franklin counties in southern Middle Tennessee.

* WHEN...From 9 AM CDT Wednesday to 1 AM CDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

Decatur police: Woman charged after biting officer

  • Updated
  • 0
Sydney Micayla May

A Decatur woman is facing charges after biting an officer, according to police.

Sydney Micayla May, 23, is charged with assault, public intoxication and resisting arrest due to the incident.

Decatur Police Department officers responded to the 1,400 block of 10th Avenue SE on March 26 and found May banging on the front door of a residence. Police said she resisted and attacked the officers who tried to detain her.

That attack, police said, included biting the leg of an officer, who had to be treated at Decatur-Morgan Hospital.

May was booked in the Morgan County Jail. Bond was set at $3,100.

