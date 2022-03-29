Decatur police: Woman charged after biting officer

A Decatur woman is facing charges after biting an officer, according to police.
Sydney Micayla May, 23, is charged with assault, public intoxication and resisting arrest due to the incident.
Decatur Police Department officers responded to the 1,400 block of 10th Avenue SE on March 26 and found May banging on the front door of a residence. Police said she resisted and attacked the officers who tried to detain her.
That attack, police said, included biting the leg of an officer, who had to be treated at Decatur-Morgan Hospital.
May was booked in the Morgan County Jail. Bond was set at $3,100.