Decatur Police: Trinity man facing several drug charges after trying to flee from officers

A Trinity man is now behind bars, facing drug charges after trying to run from police.
On Friday, a Decatur Police officer tried to initiate a traffic stop at State Ave. and Cedar St. SW for a traffic violation, when 35-year-old Ronnie Elliott attempted to flee, according to the Decatur Police Department.
Police say Elliott jumped out of the moving vehicle on State Avenue and fled on foot.
After a short foot pursuit, Elliott was captured and placed under arrest, police say.
During the investigation, police say Elliott was found to have more than one pound of Methamphetamine, more than 50 grams of Fentanyl and more than one ounce of Crack Cocaine.
Investigators with Decatur Police Department's Vice/Narcotics Unit responded to the scene and charged Elliott with three counts of trafficking in illegal drugs, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, attempt to flee and elude, resisting arrest, and numerous traffic violations.
The narcotics found in Elliott’s possession were estimated to have a street value of over $64,000 dollars, according to the Decatur Police Department.
Elliott was transported to the Morgan County Jail where he was booked on a $18,700 bond.