Decatur Police: Suspect shot by officer out of hospital, booked in jail

A man shot by a Decatur Police Department officer is out of Huntsville Hospital and now in the Morgan County Jail.
Twanski O’Neal Johnson, 26, of Tuscaloosa was released from the hospital on Wednesday night, according to Decatur Police.
Police said Johnson was shot by a responding officer as Johnson was “attempting to commit a controlled substance crime” Oct. 4 at Westmeade Pharmacy, 2104 Danville Road.
Johnson now his charged with assault, attempt to disarm a law enforcement officer and attempting to commit a controlled substance crime. Bond was set at $21,000.
He'll be sent to Tuscaloosa to face a robbery charge upon his release, Decatur Police said.
Police say Johnson became violent, assaulting the officer and injuring him during the incident.
During the assault, police said the officer fired his gun once and struck Johnson in the torso.
The officer, whose name has not been released, was treated and released from a hospital.