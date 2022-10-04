 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Decatur Police: Suspect shot by officer faces multiple charges after release from hospital

  • Updated
  • 0
Westmead Pharmacy

Decatur Police Department investigating an officer-involved shooting at Westmead Pharmacy.

Police say a suspect was shot at a pharmacy.

A man shot by a Decatur Police Department officer will face several charges once he’s released from the hospital.

Decatur Police late Tuesday released more information on an officer-involved shooting that took place about 12:56 p.m. Tuesday at Westmeade Pharmacy, 2104 Danville Road.

Police said the responding officer came into contact with Twanski O’Neal Johnson, 26, of Tuscaloosa who was “attempting to commit a controlled substance crime.”

Police say Johnson became violent, assaulting the officer and injuring him.

During the assault, police said the officer fired his gun once and struck Johnson in the torso. Johnson was taken to Huntsville Hospital and is listed in stable condition Tuesday night, police said.

.The officer, whose name has not been released, was treated and released from a local hospital.

As is standard practice in officer-involved shootings, the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency now leads the investigation.

Per Decatur Police Department policy, the officer will be placed on administrative leave.

Warrants for Johnson’s arrest have been obtained for attempt to commit a controlled substance crime, attempt to disarm a law enforcement officer and assault, police said.

Westmead Pharmacy

The Decatur Police Department is responding to an officer-involved shooting at Westmead Pharmacy, located at 2104 Danville Road.

Have a news tip, question or correction? Email us at newsroom@waaytv.com

Recommended for you