Decatur Police: Sex offender caught living too close to elementary school

A Decatur sex offender is back behind bars after police say he was caught living near an elementary school.
Jonathan Ray Hughes, 42, was arrested Tuesday and charged with adult sex offender in prohibited residence location and failure of adult sex offender to register with local law enforcement.
Hughes was convicted of possession of obscene material in April 2014 and ordered to register as a sex offender.
According to Decatur Police, on April 19 of this year law enforcement learned Hughes was living in the 300 block of Larkwood Drive SW. Police said that violates the restriction that sex offenders not live within 2,000 feet of an elementary school.
Police said Hughes was claiming to be homeless in Decatur.
Hughes was booked into the Morgan County Jail. Bond was set at $5,000.