Decatur Police seeking missing man last seen before Christmas

The Decatur Police Department is asking the public's help in finding a 20-year-old man last seen in the days before Christmas 2021.
Nicolas Ramires Cardona is described as being 5 feet, 2 inches tall and about 120 pounds with brown eyes and black hair. He was last seen Dec. 23, 2021, leaving a friend's home in the 1500 block of Carridale Street Southwest.
Cardona allegedly said he was traveling to Nashville, but his family hasn't seen or heard from him since. He was last seen driving a dark, possibly green, 2003 Chevrolet Silverado with Alabama tag 52MS619.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Detective Joshua Daniell at 256-341-4644 or jdaniell@decatur-al.gov.