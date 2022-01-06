 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Black Ice possible for portions of the Tennessee Valley...

Lingering moisture from recent rain and a wintry mix, in combination
with cold air moving into the region, has created patches of black
ice on a number of area roadways, including some major highways.
Bridges and overpasses, and roads that are in normally shaded areas
or are on the north aspect of higher terrain are especially at risk.
For a complete list of affected roadways, consult local media or the
state department of transportation.

Black ice can be especially dangerous because you may not be able to
see it until you have already encountered it. If traveling, use
extreme caution, especially on bridges, overpasses, and in curves and
in making turns. Do not assume that a well traveled road will be
completely free of ice.

Stay tuned to NOAA Weather Radio, or a favorite local media outlet,
for further statements or updates from the National Weather Service
in Huntsville.

Decatur Police seeking missing man last seen before Christmas

  • 0
Nicolas Ramires Cardona

Nicolas Ramires Cardona

 Decatur Police Department

The Decatur Police Department is asking the public's help in finding a 20-year-old man last seen in the days before Christmas 2021.

Nicolas Ramires Cardona is described as being 5 feet, 2 inches tall and about 120 pounds with brown eyes and black hair. He was last seen Dec. 23, 2021, leaving a friend's home in the 1500 block of Carridale Street Southwest.

Cardona allegedly said he was traveling to Nashville, but his family hasn't seen or heard from him since. He was last seen driving a dark, possibly green, 2003 Chevrolet Silverado with Alabama tag 52MS619.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Detective Joshua Daniell at 256-341-4644 or jdaniell@decatur-al.gov.

Tags

Recommended for you