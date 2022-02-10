Decatur police seek help finding drug trafficking suspect

The Decatur Police Department is asking for the public’s help finding a suspected drug trafficker.
Police are looking for Christopher Sales, who is wanted in connection with a Thursday drug bust in Executive House Apartments in the 2,800 block of Sandlin Road SW in Decatur.
Christopher Sales has warrants for trafficking in illegal drugs and possession of marijuana.
Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts can submit an anonymous tip by calling 256-341-4636.
During that raid, police did arrest Natasha Sales, 49, of Decatur after finding “a trafficking amount of cocaine and marijuana packaged for sale,” according to a news release.
Natasha Sales was charged with trafficking in illegal drugs and possession of marijuana. She was booked in the Morgan County Jail with a $7,500 bond.