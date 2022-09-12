Decatur Police searching for woman last seen Sept. 1

The Decatur Police Department is asking the public's help in finding a woman who was last seen nearly two weeks ago.
Violette Lynn Hawkins is a 33-year-old Black woman with brown eyes and black hair. She is about 5 feet, 2 inches tall and weighs about 290 pounds.
The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency reports Hawkins was last seen in the area of Britwood Drive SW in Decatur about midnight Sept. 1. She may be living with a condition that may impair her judgment, ALEA said.
Anyone with information about her current whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the Decatur Police Department at 256-341-4644.