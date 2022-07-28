Decatur Police searching for missing woman last heard from nearly 1 month ago

The Decatur Police Department continues following tips and asking the public's help in locating 25-year-old Taylor Haynes.
Police said July 12 that Haynes last spoke to her family "about two weeks ago." She hasn't been heard from since.
Haynes is known to frequent Decatur, Hartselle and Moulton.
Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to contact Detective Jasmin Ferizovic at 256-341-4614 or jferizovic@decatur-al.gov.
Those who wish to remain anonymous can call the tip line at 256-341-4636.