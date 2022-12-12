Decatur Police searching for Huntsville man believed to be 'armed and dangerous'

Police are seeking the public's help finding a Huntsville man wanted for capital murder after a fatal shooting in Decatur.
Demarcus Antoine Travis, 40, has an active warrant for his arrest on a capital murder charge, according to Decatur Police. Police said he is considered "armed and dangerous" at this time.
Travis is described as a Black male who is about 5 feet, 7 inches tall and weighs about 200 pounds. He has brown eyes and black hair.
Anyone with information about Travis' current whereabouts is asked to contact the Decatur Police Department at 256-341-4644 or through the anonymous tip line at 256-341-4636.
Police said the charge stems from a shooting Nov. 27 at Wheeler Estate Apartments on McEntire Lane SW that killed Codey Ray Shepp, 29, and Quinton Lamon Owens, 42.