Decatur Police: Search underway for person 'struggling to stay afloat' after car drives into Flint Creek

The Decatur Police Department is looking for a person who was in a vehicle involved in a police chase that drove into Flint Creek.
Police said a robbery call came in about 12:53 p.m. near Casa Santiago in the 2,800 block of Spring Avenue SW. Officers tried to stop the vehicle, but police said it drove off and a pursuit began on Highway 31 South.
During the pursuit, police said the driver of the vehicle lost control, crossed over the median and eventually ran into Flint Creek near Bowels Bridge Road.
The vehicle submerged and the occupants left the vehicle, police said. One occupant swam across the creek to the shore and was detained.
The second occupant was last seen struggling to stay afloat down stream. Officers attempted to reach the individual, but were unable to do so as the individual went under, police said.
Members of the Morgan County Rescue Squad and Decatur Police are continuing to search for the individual.