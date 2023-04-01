Decatur Police: Search for robbery suspect over, body recovered from Flint Creek

The Decatur Police Department says the search for a robbery suspect who had been missing since Monday is over.
On Saturday afternoon Decatur Police say a citizen contacted them to report a deceased male found in Flint Creek.
That person has been identified as 18-year-old Michael Tremaine Forde-Clark, of Huntsville.
Members of the Decatur Police Department, Morgan County Rescue Squad, and Morgan County Coroner Jeff Chunn responded to the scene.
Police say Tariq Smith, a Huntsville man suspected of helping in the robbery, is now facing capital murder charges concerning Forde-Clark's death.