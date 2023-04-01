 Skip to main content
Decatur Police: Search for robbery suspect over, body recovered from Flint Creek

  • Updated
The search and rescue scene at Flint Creek

The search and rescue scene at Flint Creek.

The Decatur Police Department says the search for a robbery suspect who had been missing since Monday is over.

PREVIOUS: Search underway for person 'struggling to stay afloat' after car drives into Flint Creek

PREVIOUS: Crews find vehicle that drove into Flint Creek to avoid Decatur Police; Search for passenger ongoing

On Saturday afternoon Decatur Police say a citizen contacted them to report a deceased male found in Flint Creek.

That person has been identified as 18-year-old Michael Tremaine Forde-Clark, of Huntsville.

Members of the Decatur Police Department, Morgan County Rescue Squad, and Morgan County Coroner Jeff Chunn responded to the scene.

Police say Tariq Smith, a Huntsville man suspected of helping in the robbery, is now facing capital murder charges concerning Forde-Clark's death.

