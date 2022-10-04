Decatur Police responds to officer-involved shooting at pharmacy

The Decatur Police Department responded Tuesday to an officer-involved shooting at Westmead Pharmacy, located at 2104 Danville Road.
One suspect was taken to the hospital to be treated for a single gunshot wound, according to Decatur Police.
No officers were injured during the incident.
The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency has been notified and is taking over the investigation, police said. This is regular practice in officer-involved shootings.
The officer is on paid leave, which also is standard policy in these events.
