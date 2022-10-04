 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Decatur Police responds to officer-involved shooting at pharmacy

  • Updated
  • 0
Westmead Pharmacy

Decatur Police Department investigating an officer-involved shooting at Westmead Pharmacy.

Police say a suspect was shot at a pharmacy.

The Decatur Police Department responded Tuesday to an officer-involved shooting at Westmead Pharmacy, located at 2104 Danville Road.

One suspect was taken to the hospital to be treated for a single gunshot wound, according to Decatur Police.

No officers were injured during the incident.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency has been notified and is taking over the investigation, police said. This is regular practice in officer-involved shootings.

The officer is on paid leave, which also is standard policy in these events.

Stick with WAAY 31 for updates.

Westmead Pharmacy

The Decatur Police Department is responding to an officer-involved shooting at Westmead Pharmacy, located at 2104 Danville Road.

Have a news tip, question or correction? Email us at newsroom@waaytv.com

Recommended for you