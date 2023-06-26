Decatur Police respond to shoplifting call at Walmart, find Huntsville man with fentanyl

A Huntsville man was arrested after police found him with fentanyl in a Walmart parking lot, according to the Decatur Police Department.
Derik Kuba, 42, was charged with trafficking in illegal drugs, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, and tampering with physical evidence.
On Thursday, an officer was dispatched to a Walmart located at 2800 Spring Avenue SW for a shoplifting call.
When the officer arrived, he made contact with Kuba with another individual at their vehicle.
Police say Kuba was found with drug paraphernalia and tried to get rid of a baggie containing fentanyl.
Investigators placed Kuba under arrest.
Kuba was booked into the Morgan County Jail with a $5,600 bond.