Decatur Police respond to overturned semi-truck on Hudson Memorial Bridge in Decatur

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern Madison
and northeastern Limestone Counties through 530 PM CDT...

At 455 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near
Athens, moving east at 30 mph.

HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and pea size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is
possible.

Locations impacted include...
Huntsville, Madison, Athens, Meridianville, Hazel Green, University
Of Alabama In Huntsville, Harvest, Elkmont, Cartwright and French
Mill.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

A severe thunderstorm watch remains in effect until 900 PM CDT for
north central Alabama.

&&


MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN;
MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH

Weather Alert

...AIRPORT WEATHER WARNING...

The National Weather Service in Huntsville Alabama has issued an
Airport Weather Warning for...

Huntsville International Airport /HSV/.

* Until 600 PM CDT.

The following weather hazard(s) is expected:

* Wind gusts 25 knots or higher.

* Cloud to ground lightning within 5 nm of the airport.

Weather Alert

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH
536 IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS

IN ALABAMA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 11 COUNTIES

IN NORTH CENTRAL ALABAMA

CULLMAN               LIMESTONE             MADISON
MORGAN

IN NORTHEAST ALABAMA

DEKALB                JACKSON               MARSHALL

IN NORTHWEST ALABAMA

COLBERT               FRANKLIN AL           LAUDERDALE
LAWRENCE

IN TENNESSEE THIS WATCH INCLUDES 3 COUNTIES

IN SOUTHERN MIDDLE TENNESSEE

FRANKLIN TN           LINCOLN               MOORE

THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ALBERTVILLE, ARAB, ATHENS, BOAZ,
COWAN, CULLMAN, DECATUR, DECHERD, ESTILL SPRINGS, FAYETTEVILLE,
FLORENCE, FORT PAYNE, GUNTERSVILLE, HUNTSVILLE, LYNCHBURG,
MOULTON, MUSCLE SHOALS, RAINSVILLE, RED BAY, RUSSELLVILLE,
SCOTTSBORO, SEWANEE, SHEFFIELD, TOWN CREEK, TUSCUMBIA,
AND WINCHESTER.

Weather Alert

...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is ongoing

* WHERE...A portion of north central Alabama, including the
following county, Madison.

* WHEN...Until 800 PM CDT.

* IMPACTS...Expect many areas of slow moving or standing water. It
will take several hours for all the water from these storms to
work through local drainage systems in urban areas.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 206 PM CDT, gauge reports indicated heavy rain due to
previous thunderstorms in the area. Flooding is ongoing or
expected to begin shortly in the warned area. Between 5 and 7
inches of rain have fallen.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Northwestern Huntsville, Madison, Redstone Arsenal, Triana,
Marshall Space Flight Center and Harvest.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

&&

Decatur Police respond to overturned semi-truck on Hudson Memorial Bridge in Decatur

  • Updated
  • 0
TRAFFIC ALERT WEB IMAGE.jpg

There is an overturned semi truck at the northbound entrance of the Hudson Memorial Bridge in Decatur.

The Decatur Police Department says officers are currently responding to the scene.

Police say drivers should use caution and expect delays.

Overturned semi-truck in Decatur

Image from the Decatur, AL Police Twitter page 
Overturned semi-truck in Decatur

Image from the Decatur, AL Police Twitter page 

