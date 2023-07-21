Decatur Police respond to overturned semi-truck on Hudson Memorial Bridge in Decatur

There is an overturned semi truck at the northbound entrance of the Hudson Memorial Bridge in Decatur.
The Decatur Police Department says officers are currently responding to the scene.
Police say drivers should use caution and expect delays.
TRAFFIC ALERT: Officers are responding to an overturned semi at the northbound entrance of the Hudson Memorial Bridge. Drivers should use extra caution and expect delays. @whnt @waff48 @WAAYTV @FOX54News pic.twitter.com/99r5aaVf50— Decatur, AL Police (@DecaturALPD) July 21, 2023