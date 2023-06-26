Decatur Police respond to fatal single-vehicle wreck at Indian Hills Road

Decatur Police responded to the scene of a fatal single-vehicle wreck at Indian Hills Road in Decatur, near Red Bank Road and Willow Bend Road.
It happened about 10 a.m. Monday.
Stick with WAAY 31 for updates.
Decatur Police responded to the scene of a fatal single-vehicle wreck at Indian Hills Road in Decatur, near Red Bank Road and Willow Bend Road.
It happened about 10 a.m. Monday.
Stick with WAAY 31 for updates.
Download our WAAY 31 News and Weather apps. Follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and YouTube. Have a news tip, question or correction? Email us at newsroom@waaytv.com