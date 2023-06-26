 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Decatur Police respond to fatal single-vehicle wreck at Indian Hills Road

  • Updated
  • 0
FATAL CRASH WEB IMAGE.jpg

       

Decatur Police responded to the scene of a fatal single-vehicle wreck at Indian Hills Road in Decatur, near Red Bank Road and Willow Bend Road.

It happened about 10 a.m. Monday.

Stick with WAAY 31 for updates. 

Download our WAAY 31 News and Weather apps. Follow us on FacebookInstagramTwitter and YouTube. Have a news tip, question or correction? Email us at newsroom@waaytv.com

Recommended for you