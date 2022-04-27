Decatur police report lowest violent crime rate in 20 years

The City of Decatur is safer than it's been in nearly twenty years. The Decatur Police Department reported the lowest number of violent crimes this past quarter.
The violent crimes unit worked twenty-one cases from January to March, including two homicides. While those may seem significant, that number is the lowest crime rate Decatur police have seen in almost twenty years.
"You know, it just comes and goes, and right now we're in a very good time and we hope it stays like this for a while," says Irene Cardenas-Martinez, the public information officer for the Decatur Police Department. "We hope that these statistics let them know that this is a safe place to be."
From January to March, the violent crimes unit worked two homicides, three robberies, seven felony assaults and nine shootings. Although they may be lower than past years, they are still numbers the department would still like to see lower.
"One is too many, obviously," she says.
This quiet quarter comes after a violent end to 2021. Decatur police do not readily have the data to compare, but there were multiple shootings to wrap up the year. One of them being high-profile double murder suspect, Ricardo Bass, charged with killing one person in Huntsville and one person in Decatur, two hours apart.
Those cases could be playing a roll into this quarter's quiet waters.
"I mean, it also comes down to putting the right people in jail," says Cardenas-Martinez.
The right people in jail, all with help from the community.
"I think it's a combination of having a great relationship with the community, and really having them trust us with important information with just like tips, and just us following up on things," she says.
The Decatur Police Department says all tips are completely anonymous, and they hope more people will continue to come forward and help make Decatur a safer place.
The department says it's difficult to pinpoint why crime has been so low recently, but they will continue to do proactive policing in hopes of maintaining this low crime streak.