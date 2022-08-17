Decatur Police; Officer hospitalized after suspect hits him with vehicle
A Decatur Police Department officer was hospitalized and a suspect jailed after police say the officer fired his weapon at the man who ran him over.
About 5:17 p.m. Tuesday, an off-duty Decatur police officer was at home with his family in the 2200 block of 11th Street SE when a man in a vehicle approached his residence.
Police identified the man as Gregory Martin Hill, 54, of Decatur.
The officer, whose name has not been released, the approached Hill's vehicle, Police said Hill drove away, hitting a vehicle and a mailbox in the process.
Hill then proceeded to drive toward the officer in an apparent attempt to run him over before striking a tree, police said.
Then, police said the officer went to his home to get his weapon and Hill followed him. Hill returned to his vehicle as the officer returned outside to detain him.
Hill then accelerated toward the officer, while the officer was in his front yard.
Police said the officer fired multiple shots at the vehicle as Hill struck him with the vehicle. Hill was not struck by gunfire.
The officer and other responding on-duty officers who arrived on the scene were able to place Hill under arrest.
Hill was charged with assault and booked into the Morgan County Jail. Bond was set at $50,000.
The officer was transported to Huntsville Hospital for treatment. He was expected to be released late Tuesday.