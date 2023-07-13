 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Decatur Police: Morgan County drug dealer found with fentanyl-laced drugs, pills

  • Updated
  • 0
William McCutcheon

William McCutcheon

A Hartselle man was arrested for drug-related charges, according to the Decatur Police Department.

William McCutcheon, 70, was charged with trafficking in illegal drugs, illegal possession of prescription drugs, illegal possession of drug paraphernalia, tampering with physical evidence, driving with a revoked license, and driving with an expired tag.

On Wednesday, a Decatur police officer conducted a vehicle stop at 6th Avenue SE and 8th Street SE. McCutcheon was identified as the driver of the vehicle.

During the vehicle stop, police say McCutcheon was found to be in possession of prescription drugs, drug paraphernalia, and a trafficking amount of fentanyl-laced narcotics.

McCutcheon was booked into the Morgan County Jail with a $201,500 bond.

Download our WAAY 31 News and Weather apps. Follow us on FacebookInstagramTwitter and YouTube. Have a news tip, question or correction? Email us at newsroom@waaytv.com

Recommended for you