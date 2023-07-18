Decatur Police: Man shoots into unoccupied vehicle with owner standing nearby during argument

A Decatur man was arrested after shooting into an unoccupied vehicle, according to the Decatur Police Department.
Roger Bailey, 44, was charged with discharging a firearm into an unoccupied vehicle and domestic violence-menacing.
On Monday, officers with the Decatur Police Department responded to the area of 10th Avenue SW and 1st Street SW in regard to a shooting.
Police say officers made contact with the victim upon arrival, who advised Bailey had shot into her vehicle while she was standing outside of the vehicle during an argument.
Officers located Bailey near the scene.
Police say a detective with the Criminal Investigations Division responded to the scene and observed that the victim's vehicle had damage from a gunshot.
The detective conducted an investigation and determined Bailey fired into the victim's vehicle.
Bailey was placed under arrest and transported to the Morgan County Jail.
Bond was set at $11,000.
According to jail records, Bailey was released Monday evening.