Decatur Police: Man forbidden to have guns caught with stolen gun

Cortez Lemont Moody

A Decatur man was arrested for possessing a stolen gun, according to the Decatur Police Department.

Cortez Lemont Moody, 35, was charged with receiving stolen property and for possessing it when prohibited from having a firearm.

On Tuesday, Decatur police pulled Moody’s car over for traffic infractions in the 800 block of Cedar Lake Road SW.

Police say during the stop Moody was found to be in possession of a stolen firearm reported to the Colbert County Sheriff’s Office.

After further investigation, police confirmed that Moody had prior convictions in the state of Alabama for violent crimes and was forbidden to possess firearms.

Moody was booked into the Morgan County Jail with bond set at $100,000.

