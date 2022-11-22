Decatur Police make arrest in stolen identity, credit card case

A Decatur woman was arrested Tuesday in connection with the use of a stolen credit card.
Michelle Kelly Clark, 38, is charged with identity theft and fraudulent use of a credit/debit card.
On Oct. 18, the Decatur Police Department received a report from a resident about a stolen credit card. The victim said the card had been used multiple times in Decatur.
Clark was identified as a suspect and a warrant for her arrest was obtained. After her arrest Tuesday, she was booked in the Morgan County Jail. Bond was set at $6,000.