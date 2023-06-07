Decatur Police: Lawrence County woman arrested for selling drugs at a Walmart

A Hillsboro woman was arrested for selling drugs from a Walmart, according to the Decatur Police Department.
Sandra Moore, 59, was charged with trafficking illegal drugs and possession of drug paraphernalia.
In April, Decatur police began a drug investigation in reference to drug sales being made from a Walmart located at 6th Avenue SE. Investigators identified Moore as the suspect.
After pulling Moore over for traffic violations in April, Moore was found in possession of 27 grams of fentanyl mixture narcotics and drug paraphernalia.
On Sunday, Moore was taken into custody for her active warrants after K9 Officer Rutherford pulled her over on Danville Road near Beltline Road.
Moore was booked into the Morgan County jail. Bond was set at $5,300.