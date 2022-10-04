 Skip to main content
Decatur Police investigating multiple overdoses involving spice laced with fentanyl

Spice (synthetic cannabinoid)

Spice is a mixture of plant material sprayed with synthetic psychoactive chemicals. It often looks like potpourri and is typically labeled “not for human consumption," though many ingest it for its psychoactive effects.

 U.S. Department of Defense

Decatur Police responded to several calls Monday involving people under the influence of synthetic cannabinoids, or spice. In some cases, people were showing signs of overdose. 

In all of the overdoses, police said, investigators found high levels of fentanyl. Police are warning citizens that spice currently being distributed in the city seems to be laced with fentanyl.

That fentanyl is causing not just drug overdoses but for people to potentially become violent against others, police said.

The incidents are being actively investigated. Anyone with information regarding drug activity or narcotics sales is asked to call the Decatur Police Department Tip Line at 256-341-4636. 

Information will be kept confidential. 