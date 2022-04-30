Decatur police identify victim, suspect in deadly Saturday morning shooting

The Decatur Police Department has released the name of the man killed in a Saturday morning shooting, which is now classified as a homicide.
Charles Edward Baker Jr., 42, of Decatur was found shot about 4:30 a.m. Saturday in the 1,000 block of 5th Avenue SW. He was taken to Parkway Hospital and then transferred to Huntsville Hospital, where he died.
About 4:45 a.m., police said a male and female arrived by personal vehicle at Parkway Hospital suffering from gunshot wounds. Both were later transferred to Huntsville Hospital and are in stable condition.
During the investigation, officers identified the male who arrived at the hospital as a shooting suspect.
Police have identified him as Martez Deqwan Jackson, 34, of Decatur. Jackson is in custody and being treated for a gunshot wound.
Upon his release from the hospital, Jackson will be transported to the Morgan County Jail where he will be held in lieu of a $150,000 bond, police said.
The incident remains under investigation. There is no threat to public safety, police said.
Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact Detective Joshua Daniell at 256-341-4644 or Detective Jasmin Ferizovic at 256-341-4614.