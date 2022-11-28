Decatur police identify Sunday shooting victims; residents discuss concerns about city's safety

Two men have been identified as the victims of a fatal shooting Sunday at a Decatur apartment complex.
Decatur Police said 29-year-old Codey Ray Schepp and 42-year-old Quinton Lamon Owens were found about 1:30 p.m. Sunday at Wheeler Estate Apartments on McEntire Lane SW.
Police have not said whether there is a suspect on the run or if someone has been arrested in the case, but they do not believe there is a risk to public safety at this time.
Residents in Decatur said although a death investigation is concerning, it does not change their views on safety in Decatur.
"I think safety is always a concern for the area," said Steven Smith, who lives in Decatur. "You know, death investigations are always concerning."
Still, residents like Smith feel safe, mainly thanks to law enforcement.
"I think our police department does a pretty good job," said Smith.
"I've known them all — all the sheriffs and policemen — and they all strive to do the best they can," said Jack Goodman, who lives in Decatur.
Goodman said Decatur is rapidly changing and growing, adding, "I think Decatur is the hub of the southeastern United States."
However, just because Decatur is growing doesn't mean it can't also be safe.
"Overall, I think Decatur is a really safe town," said Smith.
Sunday's double shooting remains under investigation. Anyone with information is encouraged to call Decatur Police at 256-341-4636.
