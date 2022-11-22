Decatur Police identify motorcyclist killed in Monday night crash

UPDATE: The Morgan County Coroner identified the victim as 34-year-old Coby Kube from the Hartselle/Decatur area.
A motorcyclist was killed in a Monday night crash in Decatur.
The Decatur Police Department says the wreck involving a motorcycle and vehicle happened around 10 o'clock Monday night on S Bethel Rd.
Officers say the motorcycle was struck by the vehicle while traveling southbound on Bethel Rd.
The motorcyclist succumbed to his injuries on scene, police say.
The driver of the vehicle was not injured.
The wreck is still under investigation.
