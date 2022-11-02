Decatur Police identify man, woman found dead in home with children

The Decatur Police Department has released the identities of the man and woman found dead Tuesday.
Lucia Guardo Mayo, 34, and Uriel Cruz Mayo, 40, were found dead from apparent gunshot wounds about 2 a.m. Tuesday, police said. Juveniles found inside the residence were not harmed.
Police said they are looking for a suspect. They also said they are not yet sure of the exact relationship between the man and woman found dead.
Officers initially responded to the 1,600 block of Chestnut Street SE on a report of a burglary in progress early Tuesday.
Morgan County Coroner Jeff Chunn responded to the scene and transported the deceased to the Department of Forensics for autopsy.
Police said the “preliminary investigation does not indicate any threat or safety concern to the public.”
Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Decatur Police Detective Jasmin Ferizovic at 256-341-4614 or the Decatur Police Department Tip Line at 256-341-4636.