Decatur Police identify man killed in Sunday crash on I-65

The Decatur Police Department has released the identity of the man killed in a Sunday crash.
Romeo Antonio Gabriel Cash was ejected from the vehicle when the vehicle he was in left the roadway and hit a guardrail on Interstate 65 near the Tennessee River Bridge about 3:34 a.m. Sunday.
He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Two other people in the vehicle were taken to Decatur Morgan Hospital with minor injuries. Another was taken to Huntsville Hospital with a leg injury.
The investigation is ongoing.