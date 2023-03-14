 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO
9 AM CDT WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 24 expected.

* WHERE...Portions of north central, northeast and northwest
Alabama and southern middle Tennessee.

* WHEN...From 11 PM this evening to 9 AM CDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Widespread frost is expected along with the
subfreezing temperatures on Wednesday morning.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.

&&

Decatur Police identify man killed in Sunday crash on I-65

  • Updated
  • 0
Deadly Wreck I-65N

The Decatur Police Department has released the identity of the man killed in a Sunday crash.

Romeo Antonio Gabriel Cash was ejected from the vehicle when the vehicle he was in left the roadway and hit a guardrail on Interstate 65 near the Tennessee River Bridge about 3:34 a.m. Sunday.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Two other people in the vehicle were taken to Decatur Morgan Hospital with minor injuries. Another was taken to Huntsville Hospital with a leg injury.

The investigation is ongoing.

Have a news tip, question or correction? Email us at newsroom@waaytv.com.

