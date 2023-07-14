 Skip to main content
Decatur Police: Florence woman steals more than $3,000 worth of items from Ulta Beauty

Ashley Stooksberry

A Florence woman was arrested for stealing $3,473.26 worth of merchandise from an Ulta Beauty store.

Angela Stooksberry, 43, was charged with theft of property, according to the Decatur Police Department.

Police say an officer was dispatched Wednesday to the Ulta Beauty located at 2401 6th Avenue SE in Decatur in reference to a shoplifter. The officer observed Stooksberry exit the business with merchandise she did not pay for.

Police detained Stooksberry, and she was booked into the Morgan County Jail.

Bond was set at $5,000.

