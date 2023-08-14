 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS
EVENING...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to
115.

* WHERE...Lauderdale, Colbert, Franklin AL, Lawrence, Limestone,
Madison, Morgan, Marshall and Cullman Counties.

* WHEN...Until 8 PM CDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Decatur Police: Drug dealer caught with fentanyl, meth, heroin, spice, more

  • Updated
  • 0
Joshua Houston Nesmith

Joshua Houston Nesmith

A Nauvoo man was arrested for drug-related charges, according to the Decatur Police Department.

Joshua Houston Nesmith, 40, was charged with two counts of trafficking in dangerous drugs, three counts of unlawful possession of controlled substance, illegal possession of drug paraphernalia, and obstructing governmental operations.

On Friday, the Decatur Police Department’s Patrol Division performed a vehicle stop for a traffic infraction near the intersection of Central Avenue and Poole Valley Road, where they made contact with the driver, Nesmith.

Police say, during the stop, a probable cause vehicle search was conducted. Police say they found a trafficking quantity of fentanyl, a trafficking quantity of fentanyl and methamphetamine mixture, a quantity of heroin, synthetic cannabinoid “spice”, controlled substance medication, drug paraphernalia, and a firearm.

A Vice/Narcotics investigator was notified and responded to the scene, and Nesmith was subsequently placed under arrest.

Nesmith was booked into the Morgan County Jail where he was held in lieu of a $253,600 bond.

