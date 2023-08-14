Decatur Police: Drug dealer caught with fentanyl, meth, heroin, spice, more

A Nauvoo man was arrested for drug-related charges, according to the Decatur Police Department.
Joshua Houston Nesmith, 40, was charged with two counts of trafficking in dangerous drugs, three counts of unlawful possession of controlled substance, illegal possession of drug paraphernalia, and obstructing governmental operations.
On Friday, the Decatur Police Department’s Patrol Division performed a vehicle stop for a traffic infraction near the intersection of Central Avenue and Poole Valley Road, where they made contact with the driver, Nesmith.
Police say, during the stop, a probable cause vehicle search was conducted. Police say they found a trafficking quantity of fentanyl, a trafficking quantity of fentanyl and methamphetamine mixture, a quantity of heroin, synthetic cannabinoid “spice”, controlled substance medication, drug paraphernalia, and a firearm.
A Vice/Narcotics investigator was notified and responded to the scene, and Nesmith was subsequently placed under arrest.
Nesmith was booked into the Morgan County Jail where he was held in lieu of a $253,600 bond.