Decatur Police Department reports lowest violent crime rate in 20 years

The City of Decatur is safer than it's been in nearly 20 years. The Decatur Police Department reported the lowest number of violent crimes this past quarter.
The violent crimes unit worked 42 cases from January to March, including two homicides. While those may seem significant, that number is the lowest violent crime rate Decatur police have seen in almost 20 years.
"You know, it just comes and goes, and right now, we're in a very good time and we hope it stays like this for a while," said Irene Cardenas-Martinez, the public information officer for the Decatur Police Department. "We hope that these statistics let them know that this is a safe place to be."
From January to March, the violent crimes unit worked two homicides, three robberies, seven felony assaults and nine shootings. Although they may be lower than past years, the department would like to see them drop even more.
"One is too many, obviously," Cardenas-Martinez said.
This quiet quarter comes after a violent end to 2021. Decatur police do not readily have the data to compare, but there were multiple shootings to wrap up the year. One of them involved high-profile suspect Ricardo Bass, who is charged with killing one person in Huntsville and one person in Decatur, two hours apart.
Those cases could be playing a role in this quarter's quiet waters.
"I mean, it also comes down to putting the right people in jail," said Cardenas-Martinez.
It's not just the department at work, either. The community has a helping role, too.
"I think it's a combination of having a great relationship with the community and really having them trust us with important information, with just like tips and just us following up on things," Cardenas-Martinez said.
The Decatur Police Department said all tips are completely anonymous, and officers hope more people will continue to come forward and help make Decatur a safer place.
The department said it's difficult to pinpoint why crime has been so low recently, but they will continue proactive policing in hopes of maintaining this low crime streak.