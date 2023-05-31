 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Decatur Police: Dealer caught with 26 pounds of marijuana on I-65

  • Updated
  • 0
Heriberto Ornelas Campos

Heriberto Ornelas Campos

According to the Decatur Police Department, a man found with about 26 pounds of marijuana faces multiple charges after getting pulled over on a highway.

Heriberto Ornelas Campos, 24, was arrested for trafficking in cannabis, unlawful possession of a controlled substance, speeding, no tag light, and following too close.

On Tuesday, police pulled Campos over for multiple traffic violations on Interstate 65 near exit 334 in Decatur.

Police say Campos was found in possession of cocaine and just over 26 pounds of marijuana.

Investigators responded to the scene, and Campos was booked into the Morgan County jail.

Bond was set at $26,900.

Download our WAAY 31 News and Weather apps. Follow us on FacebookInstagramTwitter and YouTube. Have a news tip, question or correction? Email us at newsroom@waaytv.com

Recommended for you