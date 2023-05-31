Decatur Police: Dealer caught with 26 pounds of marijuana on I-65

According to the Decatur Police Department, a man found with about 26 pounds of marijuana faces multiple charges after getting pulled over on a highway.
Heriberto Ornelas Campos, 24, was arrested for trafficking in cannabis, unlawful possession of a controlled substance, speeding, no tag light, and following too close.
On Tuesday, police pulled Campos over for multiple traffic violations on Interstate 65 near exit 334 in Decatur.
Police say Campos was found in possession of cocaine and just over 26 pounds of marijuana.
Investigators responded to the scene, and Campos was booked into the Morgan County jail.
Bond was set at $26,900.