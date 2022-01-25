Decatur police chief retires without notice; city scrambles to find replacement to lead force

There's been a major shakeup inside North Alabama's second-largest police department after Decatur Police Chief Nate Allen's surprise retirement announcement Tuesday.
The announcement left Decatur city leaders scrambling to fill the River City's top law enforcement position.
The department will now be led by interim chief Todd Pinion, who only recently was promoted to captain in the department.
Allen said he made this decision over the weekend. Decatur Mayor Tab Bowling announced Pinion as the interim chief while the City Council decides how they will move forward.
“Everyone has always told me, 'You’ll know when it’s time to retire,'" Allen told WAAY 31 on Tuesday. "It just seemed like it was the right time."
After 36 years wearing the badge — six of those as chief of police — Allen said he wants to take some time to unwind.
“I know when I am stressed out, I know when I’m tired and I know when it’s time to move on," Allen said. "The only thing I can say is I have to take care of myself and my family."
Under Allen's watch, Decatur Police worked to diversify the force, put a focus on race-related issues and focus on mental health crisis services. And even with the change in command, those issues and the major challenge of nationwide shortage of qualified officers remain.
“I think the last six years have been very progressive and very positive, very productive. We have accomplished a whole host of things to move the city and the police department forward," Allen told WAAY 31.
Pinion began serving as interim chief effective immediately.
“The council selects all director-level positions, so the council president and council will determine how to proceed from here," Bowling said Tuesday.
Allen isn't sure what he will do now, beyond focusing on a "much-needed" break.
“I believe in following what the Lord has in store for me," he said.
Allen isn't ruling out a return to law enforcement down the road. But, for now, he said he is happy to unplug his cell phone and spend some quality time at home with his family.
The Detroit, Michigan, native began his career in law enforcement with the Knoxville (Tennessee) Police Department, advancing through the ranks to the role of deputy chief before landing the Decatur chief job in 2016.