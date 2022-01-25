Decatur Police Chief Nate Allen retires

Decatur Police Chief Nate Allen confirms to WAAY 31 he has retired.
WAAY 31 was first to break this news Tuesday morning.
"After 36 years in law enforcement it's time for a change and some rest," Chief Allen said.
No word yet on Chief Allen's last day or who will take over.
