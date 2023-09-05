Decatur police charge man with multiple counts of identity theft following investigation

A Mount Vernon man was arrested for multiple charges of identity theft.
According to the Decatur Police Department, on Aug. 30, a business in Decatur filed a report with Decatur police in reference to fraud that was being perpetrated by the same person across multiple jurisdictions.
Police say Detective Ferguson was assigned the case and began an investigation.
Ferguson discovered that a male, later identified as Benjamin Jay Adams, 46, entered the business location in Decatur and utilized personally identifying information of the victim to complete multiple purchases totaling in excess of $6,000.
Police say Ferguson also discovered Adams entered the same business located in other jurisdictions throughout the state of Alabama and committed a similar type of fraud. Ferguson received multiple photos from surveillance video and identified Adams.
On Aug. 30, Ferguson obtained a warrant for Adams’ arrest for the charge of theft of property. Adams’ bond was set at $30,000.
On Aug. 31, Adams was located by the Madison Police Department while he was attempting to commit fraud at the business location in Madison, police say. Madison police ultimately transported Adams to the Morgan County Jail where he was booked for a $30,000 bond.
Police say Ferguson continued the investigation and made contact with the victim who confirmed Adams was not associated with the business and did not have permission to utilize his personal information to gain access to the business account.
On Friday, Ferguson then obtained warrants for Adams’ arrest for three counts of identity theft, police say. Adams’ bond was set at $60,000 for the additional charges. Police say Ferguson executed the warrants on Adams at the Morgan County Jail where he was still incarcerated for the previous charge.
On Tuesday, police said Ferguson obtained additional warrants for Adams’ arrest for the charges of theft of property first degree and two counts of identity theft. Bond was set at $30,000 for each charge.
Adams is currently held in the Morgan County Jail on a $180,000 total bond.